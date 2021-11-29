Eagles snap count: Miles Sanders limited late with injury

Eagles snap counts: Sanders limited late with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When Boston Scott fumbled the ball away late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, he was out there in part because Miles Sanders was injured, Nick Sirianni confirmed.

Sanders broke off a 27-yard run in the third quarter but then limped his way to the sideline.

In just his second game back from an ankle injury, Sanders got hurt again and was limited down the stretch because of a foot/ankle injury.

So keep that in mind as we look at the running back play time distribution:

Boston Scott: 34 snaps (51%)

Miles Sanders: 22 snaps (33%)

Kenny Gainwell: 11 snaps (16%)

Both Scott and Sanders had 64 rushing yards; Scott got there on 15 carries (4.3), while Sanders got there on just 9 carries (7.1).

It seemed like the bulk of Gainwell’s snaps came late, when he was all of a sudden a huge part of the passing offense. He had three catches for 32 yards on that final drive.

Other offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts and three of his offensive linemen (Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson) played all 67 offensive snaps. Jason Kelce played 36 because of knee injury but he was able to return. Jack Driscoll played 46 before leaving with an ankle injury that forced him to get carted inside. That injury looked serious.

• DeVonta Smith led the receivers in snaps with 61 but he had just 2 catches on 4 targets. Quez Watkins had 55 snaps, followed by Jalen Reagor (45), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (15) and Greg Ward (7). Reagor had 7 (!) targets, which is obviously too many for him right now.

• Dallas Goedert played 64 of 67 snaps. He was targeted 3 times and had 1 catch for 0 yards. That’s not good enough. After him, Jack Stoll saw 15 snaps and Tyree Jackson 5.

Defensive notes

• Alex Singleton (57 snaps) and T.J. Edwards (56 snaps) barely left the field and played very well. Genard Avery played 19 in the Eagles’ base package and no other linebacker saw action on defense.

• Steve Nelson and Darius Slay played all 59 snaps as the outside corners. Avonte Maddox played 43 as the nickel. Anthony Harris (58), Rodney McLeod (53) and Marcus Epps (14) rounded out the secondary.

• On the DL, here was the rotation: Javon Hargrave (45), Fletcher Cox (44), Josh Sweat (41), Derek Barnett (38), Milton Williams (26), Tarron Jackson (19), Ryan Kerrigan (13).

