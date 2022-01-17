Eagles snap count: Kenny Gainwell leads RBs in playoff debut

Eagles snap counts: Gainwell leads RBs in playoff debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

TAMPA — Kenny Gainwell’s usage was up and down for months but in the biggest game of the season, the Eagles played him the most.

Gainwell, the rookie fifth-round pick from Memphis, had 25 snaps to lead the Eagles’ running backs group in Sunday’s 31-15 loss to the Buccaneers.

Kenny Gainwell: 25 snaps (38%)

Miles Sanders: 22 snaps (33%)

Jordan Howard: 14 snaps (21%)

Boston Scott: 6 snaps (9%)

Gainwell ended up being productive in this game too, even if a lot of that productivity came late. He had one carry for 6 yards but also had five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Sanders returned in this game after missing the last two of the season with a broken hand. He had surgery less than three weeks ago but returned anyway. The Eagles said he would play without restrictions but his usage seemed limited on Sunday.

Other offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts and four of his offensive linemen played all 66 offensive snaps. Hurts was seen after the game wearing a walking boot on his injured left ankle. Lane Johnson played 43 snaps before exiting the game with a knee injury.

• DeVonta Smith played all 66 snaps on offense and wasn’t targeted until late in the second quarter. He ended up having a nice game but he needs to be involved earlier. After Smith, Quez Watkins played 58 snaps and Jalen Reagor played 53. The Eagles need to add another receiver this offseason.

• Dallas Goedert played 59 snaps, followed by Jack Stoll (14) and Richard Rodgers (5). The Eagles got behind in this game and used less multiple tight end sets.

Defensive notes

• Starting linebacker T.J. Edwards played 35 snaps (48%) before leaving Sunday’s game with a forearm injury. That loss hurt the Eagles. Alex Singleton ended up with 64, Genard Avery 30 and Shaun Bradley 18.

• The Eagles rotated at safety all season but they played more dime on Sunday, which allowed all three to play a lot. Rodney McLeod played the most of any defensive player. He had 72 snaps in what could have been his final game with the Eagles. Anthony Harris played 63 and Marcus Epps saw 32.

• Derek Barnett and Fletcher Cox played 58 snaps apiece to lead the defensive line. They were followed by Javon Hargrave (52), Milton Williams (39), Ryan Kerrigan (35), Hassan Ridgeway (23), Tarron Jackson (15) and Cameron Malveaux (15).