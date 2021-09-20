Eagles snap count: Josh Sweat sees his playing time drop in Week 2

Eagles snap counts: Questionable usage at DE in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Josh Sweat on Saturday signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension. And on Sunday, he saw his playing time dip.

Sweat on Sunday played just 28 snaps (40%), which was less than Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan. In Week 1, Sweat played 40 snaps (56%) in the win over the Falcons.

The Eagles’ loss of Brandon Graham to a torn Achilles in this game threw off the rotation. But it was still kind of surprising to see Sweat play less than Kerrigan and that much less than Barnett. It didn’t appear that Sweat suffered any sort of injury during the game that would have limited his snaps.

And if you’re wondering about these guys playing on both sides as the possible reason, Sweat played 11 of his 28 snaps from the left side, according to PFF. Barnett played 20 of his 45 snaps from the left side. So perhaps the Eagles feel more comfortable with Barnett on the left side of the line. That’s a very possible explanation.

As for Kerrigan, he’s been the No. 2 left end behind Graham, so he saw 20 of his 32 snaps from that side.

Here’s how the DE snaps broke down:

Barnett: 45 snaps (64%)

Kerrigan: 32 snaps (46%)

Sweat: 28 snaps (40%)

Graham: 15 (21%)

Turron Jackson: 11 (16%)

Milton Williams (at DE, per PFF): 7 snaps (10%)

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon last week explained what goes into the rotation along the defensive line, saying DL coach Tracy Rocker and assistant Jeremiah Washburn handle it in-game.

“We had kind of a number in our head as a staff where we wanted to see everybody,” Gannon said last Tuesday. “Then the flow of the game – that is a great question - kind of dictates if you can stay with that plan or if you have to deviate a little bit.”

Other defensive notes

• Anthony Harris played all 70 defensive snaps. He’s at 142/142 on the season after two weeks.

• The Eagles continued to use a bunch of different off-ball linebackers, clearly dictated by situation and personnel groupings. Alex Singleton led the way with 57 snaps, followed by Eric Wilson with 48. Singleton had five missed tackles, according to PFF.

• K’Von Wallace started at safety in place of Rodney McLeod and out-snapped Marcus Epps 40-32.

Offensive notes

• In Week 1, the entire OL played every snap. The Eagles weren’t as lucky in Week 2. Brandon Brooks made it just 25 snaps before coming out of the game with a chest injury. Landon Dickerson played the other 33 at right guard.

• Andre Dillard got two snaps as an extra tackle/tight end down near the goal line. The Eagles repped him there during the week.

• Almost identical snap numbers for Dallas Goedert (38 snaps) and Zach Ertz (36 snaps) without much production from either. They combined for three catches for 30 yards.

• For the second straight week, DeVonta Smith led the receiver group in snaps. He had 49 (84%), Jalen Reagor had 42, Quez Watkins 29, Greg Ward 21 and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 8.

• Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell got all the running back snaps. A second straight week without Boston Scott seeing the field on offense.

