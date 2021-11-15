Eagles snap count: Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell split reps

Eagles snap counts: RB snaps even as Miles Sanders nears return originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DENVER — For the third week in a row, the Eagles went with an offense that really utilized the run game.

In their 30-13 win over the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, the Eagles split up their running back snaps very evenly between Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell.

Here’s a look at their snaps and production:

Jordan Howard: 24 snaps — 12 carries, 83 yards

Boston Scott: 20 snaps — 11 carries, 81 yards; 2 catches, 24 yards

Kenny Gainwell: 20 snaps — 2 carries, 5 yards 1 catch, 9 yards

There’s a very good chance this was the final game before Miles Sanders returns from an ankle injury that put him on IR. He has now missed three games and is eligible to return this coming week against the Saints.

Nick Sirianni is going to have to figure out how to divvy up snaps and touches between four players really soon. It’s a good problem to have … but it’s still one that requires a solution.

“I can’t say enough about Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, and Kenny Gainwell,” Sirianni said. “They have stepped in in the absence of [RB] Miles Sanders. We know how good of a player Miles Sanders is and we really look forward to getting him back.”

More offensive notes

• For the second straight week, Quez Watkins (57) had more snaps than DeVonta Smith (54) and Jalen Reagor (50). Smith had a big game and at least Watkins is producing a little bit. Reagor had two offensive touches. One was a 12-yard catch, the other was a run that went for -8 yards. His production is way down in Year 2 and it’s a big concern.

Story continues

• Dallas Goedert lasted just 13 snaps before he was knocked out of the game but Sirianni stuck with his plan to continue to use 12 personnel. Goedert’s injury simply took 13 personnel off the table. In his absence, Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson played career highs, 42 and 27 respectively.

• Jalen Hurts, Jordan Mailata, Jack Driscoll and Lane Johnson played all 64 snaps. Jason Kelce missed just one. Landon Dickerson missed seven but seemed to be OK.

Defensive notes

• It is very clear that T.J. Edwards and Davion Taylor are now the Eagles’ top linebackers. This change from a few weeks ago has done wonders for their defense. Edwards played 54 of 57 snaps and Taylor played 40. The next closest linebacker was Genard Avery with 15. Alex Singleton played 10 on defense and Patrick Johnson played 2 but did have a big PBU that he nearly picked off.

• On the D-line, Javon Hargrave played 50 snaps, followed by Derek Barnett (48), Fletcher Cox (46), Josh Sweat (37), Milton Williams (21), Hassan Ridgeway (13), Ryan Kerrigan (10) and Tarron Jackson (9).

• Steve Nelson was the only defensive player to play all 57 snaps.

• Anthony Harris started and played 49 of 57 snaps but was out of the game briefly in favor of Marcus Epps, who played 20 snaps.

