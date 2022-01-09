Eagles snap count: Jason Kelce keeps his streak alive

Eagles snap counts: Kelce keeps his streak alive originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One snap.

That’s all it took for Jason Kelce to extend his consecutive starts streak on Saturday night. And then Nick Sirianni pulled him out of the game. But with that one snap, Kelce has now started 122 regular season games in a row.

That’s the longest streak by an NFL center since Chris Myers started 123 from 2007-14.

It’s also the fifth-longest streak in Eagles history:

Jon Runyan (2000-08): 144

Herm Edwards (1977-85): 135

Jerry Sisemore (1974-82): 127

Randy Logan (1973-81): 124

Jason Kelce: (2014-21): 122

“I wanted to make sure he got his continuous streak,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “I know some of the record stuff means a lot to me and to the guys. I want to make sure that when you can reward them and not put them at risk, and Jason obviously felt good too, obviously recovered from his COVID, we were able to do that and then rest him.”

The Eagles ended up losing to the Cowboys 51-26 on Saturday night but they didn’t play many regulars because they didn’t stand much to gain in terms of playoff seeding.

That makes for an entertaining snap counts post!

Other offensive notes

• Gardner Minshew and three of his offensive linemen (Sua Opeta, Jack Anderson, Le’Raven Clark) played all 74 snaps. Andre Dillard played 62, Kayode Awosika played 43, Brett Toth played 30 and Casey Tucker played 12.

• Jalen Reagor played 69 snaps (93%) in a meaningless Week 18 game. It was strange watching all these practice squad players and the Eagles’ first-round pick from last year on the field together. And Reagor still didn’t make many plays. He had 2 catches for 19 yards and 3 carries for 10.

• Speaking of disappointing receivers, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside played 42 snaps and didn’t have a catch on three targets. He had an awful drop in the end zone.

• Kenny Gainwell got the chance to be the main running back on Saturday, playing 39 snaps (53%) and he made the most of it. Gainwell had 78 rushing yards on 12 carries. Jason Huntley also played 31 snaps and had 51 yards rushing.

Story continues

• Tyree Jackson played 39 snaps before leaving this game with a knee injury. He had the first three catches of his career; the first was a touchdown.

• Some milestone games:

First NFL start: Jack Anderson, Kenny Gainwell

First NFL game: Kayode Awosika

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Defensive notes

• Not only did special teams ace Andre Chachere get his first NFL start as a defensive back but he played all 62 defensive snaps.

• Zech McPhearson (56 snaps) and Kary Vincent (29 snaps) started at the two outside cornerback spots and Josiah Scott (49 snaps) was the nickel.

• Ryan Kerrigan played 35 snaps and has now played 329 snaps this season and has just 3. That seems almost impossible.

• Some milestone games:

First NFL start: Andre Chachere, Zech McPhearson, Patrick Johnson, JaCoby Stevens, Raequan Williams, Kary Vincent Jr., Shaun Bradley

First NFL game: Marvin Wilson, Christian Ellis