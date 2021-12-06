Eagles snap count: Jalen Reagor plays more than DeVonta Smith vs. Jets

Eagles snap counts: Receiver totals out of whack vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles picked up a big 33-18 win over the Jets on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

But there’s something a tad strange about how their snap counts came out at the wide receiver position:

Quez Watkins: 55 snaps (77%)

Jalen Reagor: 48 snaps (68%)

DeVonta Smith: 44 snaps (62%)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 14 snaps (20%)

Yeah, it seems strange that Smith had fewer snaps on Sunday than Watkins and Reagor. It seems egregious that Reagor would out-snap Smith, but a good chunk of his snaps were as the lone receiver in the Eagles’ 13 personnel and the ball wasn’t coming to him on those plays; he was a blocker. And it’s also worthwhile to point out that Smith missed some practice time earlier in the week with an illness.

The one time I noticed Smith in 13 personnel, the Eagles took a shot to him in a 1-on-1 battle.

Watkins had the best production of the group with three catches for 60 yards. Smith had just 2 catches on 4 targets for 15 yards and Reagor had 1 catch for 7 yards. But at least Reagor was targeted just once after being targeted seven times against the Jets.

Other offensive notes

• Gardner Minshew, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Nate Herbig played all 71 snaps. Jason Kelce missed just one but left the field with a pronounced limp.

• Goedert played 68 snaps to lead the tight ends but the Eagles used 12 and 13 personnel quite a bit. Jack Still had 28 snaps and Tyree Jackson had 27.

• Miles Sanders led the way for the running backs with 41 snaps, followed by Kenny Gainwell (27) and Boston Scott (3). Scott was sick during the week, so Gainwell operated as the No. 2 and did some good things.

Defensive notes

• Darius Slay played all 59 defensive snaps. He was the only player who didn’t leave the field.

• The Eagles rotated at safety in this game. Marcus Epps has been playing well and is forcing their hand. Anthony Harris played 48 snaps, Rodney McLeod played 38 and Epps played 34.

• At linebacker, T.J. Edwards played 57 of 59 snaps and Alex Singleton played 55. The only other linebacker to see the field on defense was Genard Avery (14).

• The DL rotation: Fletcher Cox (44), Derek Barnett (40), Josh Sweat (34), Hassan Ridgeway (22), Milton Williams (20), Ryan Kerrigan (20), Tarron Jackson (19).

