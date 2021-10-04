Eagles snap count: Eagles need more from Fletcher Cox, Ryan Kerrigan

Eagles snap counts: Eagles need more from veteran defensive linemen originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fletcher Cox played 46 snaps. Ryan Kerrigan played 22.

That’s a combined 68 snaps for the two oldest healthy members of the Eagles’ defensive line without a single statistic to show for it in the Eagles’ 42-30 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Eagles will talk about the impact both players are having without showing up in the stat sheet, but that’s not good enough. Especially not for Cox, who is supposed to be the centerpiece of this defense.

Last week, Cox was dealing with an illness that took a lot out of him, so maybe there’s a built-in excuse. But he needs to be better.

On Fletcher Cox: He was double-teamed 15 times on Sunday, his most since 2020 Week 15 at Arizona (17 times), per @ESPNStatsInfo. On a percentage basis, he was double-teamed on 71.4% of his pass rushes, his highest DT rate since 2020 Week 13 at Green Bay (75%). — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 4, 2021

Coming into this season, there had been just three games in his career in which Cox played more than a handful of snaps and was shutout in the stat sheet. It has now happened twice in the first four games of this season.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle played 41 snaps without recording a statistic in the opener and played 46 without a single stat against the Chiefs. Overall this season, Cox has played a total of 182 snaps and has five tackles and no sacks to show for it. He did get a touchdown but the ball popped to him in the end zone in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Kerrigan has logged 115 snaps on the season without a single statistic. He has seen his playing time decrease in every game, even after the injury to Brandon Graham. At least he drew a holding call on Sunday.

Other defensive notes

• Rodney McLeod made his season debut and played 48 of 67 snaps (72%) as it looked like the Eagles tried to ease him back into action as he returns from an ACL tear.

• Anthony Harris, Darius Slay and Steven Nelson played all 67 snaps. Harris on the season is 286/286.

• Rookie linebacker Patrick Johnson had seen his snap total increase every week until Sunday, when he didn’t get a single defensive snap.

• Davion Taylor returned from injury but played just nine plays on defense. The Eagles could really use some production from their 2020 third-round pick as the play from the other linebackers hasn’t been very good.

Offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts and his entire makeshift offense line managed to play all 74 snaps.

• DeVonta Smith led the receivers group with 68 snaps, followed by Jalen Reagor (52), Quez Watkins (43), Greg Ward (22) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (11). Reagor had just 1 catch on 1 target for 9 yards.

• Dallas Goedert out-snapped Zach Ertz 55-37. Both had good production.

• Miles Sanders out-snapped Kenny Gainwell 47-29, but Gainwell was the more productive player. Sanders had 47 scrimmage yards; Gainwell had 89 and a touchdown.

