Eagles snap count: Boston Scott takes over RB1 vs. Washington

Eagles snap counts: Scott takes over RB1 role in win over Washington

The Eagles were without Miles Sanders on Sunday and Jordan Howard clearly wasn’t 100% … so they called on Boston Scott.

Scott has had six games this season without a single offense snap, but he was the Eagles’ top running back in Sunday’s 20-16 win in Washington that helped the Eagles’ punch their ticket to the postseason.

Here’s a look at running back snaps from Sunday:

Boston Scott: 32 snaps (52%)

Jordan Howard: 21 snaps (34%)

Kenny Gainwell: 8 snaps (13%)

While the Eagles didn’t have their typical rushing success on Sunday, Scott had solid production. He had 14 carries for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns and also caught 4 passes for 39 yards. His 86 scrimmage yards is his second-highest total of the season.

The Eagles will hope to get Sanders back from a broken hand and they’ll also hope to have a healthier Howard when the playoffs roll around. But having Scott as their third option is a nice fallback plan.

Other offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts and four of his offensive linemen played all 61 snaps. Nate Herbig missed a couple but was able to return after getting rolled up on.

• DeVonta Smith (58 snaps) and Dallas Goedert (57) barely left the field. That’s how it should be.

• After Smith, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins had 31 snaps each. Greg Ward played just 13 snaps but had a huge catch on 3rd-and-14.

• Jack Stoll played 34 snaps behind Goedert and Tyree Jackson played 15. Stoll plays a lot for a guy we never talk about. He has played 331 snaps (31.6%) as an undrafted rookie this season. He has just 4 catches for 22 yards but has proven himself to be a solid blocker.

• Darius Slay got another offensive snap and was again a decoy. This was the second offensive snap of his nine-year career.

Defensive notes

• Slay and Steve Nelson played all 63 defensive snaps on Sunday. Avonte Maddox played 56 from the nickel spot.

• At linebacker, T.J. Edwards played 62 of 63, followed by Alex Singleton (50), Genard Avery (20) and Patrick Johnson (2).

• We’ve seen the three-man safety rotation in recent weeks but Rodney McLeod played nearly every snap (57) on Sunday and made the play of the game with a diving INT in the end zone to seal the win. Anthony Harris played 54 and Marcus Epps was down to 17 snaps.

• On the DL rotation, Javon Hargrave (53 snap) and Fletcher Cox (52) led the way. Derek Barnett (42) and Josh Sweat (41) were pretty close. Those guys were followed by Milton Williams (26), Ryan Kerrigan (14), Hassan Ridgeway (9), Tarron Jackson (7) and Cameron Malveaux (5). This feels like the type of rotation we might see in the playoffs.