Eagles snap count: Boston Scott, Jordan Howard lead way without Miles Sanders

Eagles snap counts: Boston Scott leads way without Miles Sanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DETROIT — The Eagles won in blowout fashion, 44-6, over the Lions on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, but that doesn’t mean they’re not a headache for fan stay owners.

Because in their first game without Miles Sanders, who is on IR with an ankle injury, the Eagles played Boston Scott and Jordan Howard a lot more than rookie Kenny Gainwell.

Here’s how the snaps ended up on Sunday afternoon:

Boston Scott: 29 of 65 (45%)

Jordan Howard: 16 of 65 (25%)

Kenny Gainwell: 20 of 65 (31%)

Yes, Gainwell finished with more snaps than Howard but a lot of them came late in the game after the Eagles were already up big. It was clear that the Eagles wanted to get Scott and Howard involved early. And both had big games.

Scott had 12 carries for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns. Howard had 12 carries for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns. Gainwell had 13 carries for 27 yards.

Sanders is out for two more games but it’s tough to figure out what the Eagles are going to do with this rotation. It was pretty clear they thought they could run downhill against the Lions but that might not be the formula against other teams. If they need a running back to operate as a receiver out of the backfield, Gainwell is likely still their guy.

Other offensive notes

• Things got wacky in snap counts with the blowout. The only players to play every offensive snap were Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson.

• Quez Watkins played 58 snaps, which is a career high. DeVonta Smith played 44 and Jalen Reagor played just 12 before leaving with an ankle injury.

• In his second game as TE1, Dallas Goedert was out there for 44 snaps (68%) and had another 70-yard game. Jack Stoll played 42 snaps and Richard Rodgers played 24. The Eagles used quite a bit of 12 personnel and even some 13 personnel in this game.

Defensive notes

Story continues

• With Eric Wilson a healthy scratch, the Eagles made T.J. Edwards their top linebacker on Sunday. He played 41 snaps and had one of the best games of his career. Davion Taylor played 39 snaps, Alex Singleton got 21 and Shaun Bradley and Genard Avery each got 16. The Eagles continue to mix and match at linebacker.

• Marcus Epps played all 62 snaps. He was the only player to do that. Rodney McLeod, Steven Nelson and Darius Slay each played 46 before the starters were removed.

• Rookies Tarron Jackson (22) and Marlon Tuipulotu (13) each had career highs in snaps.

• Tay Gowan, who was brought in from the Zach Ertz trade, played 16 snaps in his first game active as an Eagle and in the NFL. He had nice coverage on an incompletion in the end zone.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube