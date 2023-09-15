Advertisement

Eagles slot CB Avonte Maddox could miss remainder of 2023 season with a torn pec

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Avonte Maddox is one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy, and the sixth-year veteran could miss the remainder of the season with a torn pec.

Jeff McLane of The Inquirer reports that Eagles brass fears Maddox may have suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the win.

He’ll get a second opinion, but Maddox’s season is likely over.

Last season, Maddox had 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three passes defended and one interception.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, Maddox has played six seasons for the Eagles, amassing 188 solo tackles, 58 assists, 3.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, and four interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire