Eagles have six players make the top 100 of Field Yates’ 2023 fantasy football rankings

The Eagles are less than 60 days from the start of 2023 training, which means fantasy football rankings and preparation are fully underway.

With one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, Philadelphia will have a handful of guys picked high in initial fantasy football drafts nationwide.

Field Yates released his initial Top 100 rankings for 2023, and the Eagles had six players make the list, headlined by wide receiver A.J. Brown.

16. A.J. Brown, Phi (WR8)

Brown had 88 catches for 1,496 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 17 games in 2022, and he’ll be WR1 for a lot of teams.

26. DeVonta Smith, Phi (WR13)

Smith had 95 catches for 1,196 yards and scored 7 touchdowns in 17 games in 2022, and if not for A.J. Brown, he’d be a consensus top 10 pick and WR1.

28. Jalen Hurts, Phi (QB2)

Hurts had a passer rating of 101.5 with 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 15 games in 2022.

Hurts also logged 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, cementing his status as QB2 behind Patrick Mahomes.

57. D'Andre Swift, Phi (RB23)

Swift had 99 carries for 542 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns in 14 games in 2022. One of the NFL’s top dual-threat running backs, Swift also logged 48 catches last season for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

71. Dallas Goedert, Phi (TE6)

Goedert had 55 catches for 702 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in 12 games in 2022. A likely All-Pro if not for five missed games due to injury, Goedert will look to take the next steps as a pass catcher.

85. Rashaad Penny, Phi (RB29)

Penny had 57 carries for 346 yards and scored two touchdowns in 5 games in 2022. He’ll lose touches to two other running backs and could have touchdown opportunities snatched by quarterback Jalen Hurts in the red zone.

