Eagles sit 33 players vs. Dolphins in preseason finale

The Eagles entered Saturday night pleased with what the staff had seen from their starters during two practices in Miami, and the idea was that certain players would rest.

Tonight at Hard Rock Stadium, Philadelphia decided to seat 33 players for various reasons.

#Eagles not in uniform: Offense: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Greg Ward (toe), Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders (hamstring), Boston Scott, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce (elbow), Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Cam Jurgens. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 27, 2022

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and the entire offense line headlined the starters on offense who were held out, while the starting defensive line, linebackers, and cornerbacks were held out of action.

