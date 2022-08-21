Eagles sit 26 players vs. Browns in preseason Week 2

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles entered Sunday pleased with what the staff had seen from their starters during joint practices in Berea, Ohio, and the idea was that certain players would rest.

On Sunday, with rainy and windy conditions prevalent at FirstEnergy Stadium, Philadelphia decided to sit 26 players for various reasons.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and the entire offense line headlined the starters on offense who were held out, while the starting defensive line, linebackers, and cornerbacks were held out of action.

