Eagles single-game, public training camp tickets on sale Tuesday

How to buy Eagles single-game, public training camp tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you want to see the Eagles at the Linc this year, you’ll want to be on your computer tomorrow morning.

At 10 a.m. on June 7, fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for all home games in the 2022 season, as well as tickets for the only public training camp practice of the summer.

All tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com. For single-game tickets, there is a four-ticket limit per household; there’s no limit for the public practice.

The Eagles’ only public training camp practice will on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets are $10 — there’s also a $25 VIP option that gives fans a “special on-field experience” before the practice — and all proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

All fans over the age of 2 will be required to have a ticket for the public practice and seats are first-come, first-serve. Parking will be free.

We’re a long way off from every practice being open to fans at Lehigh University. There’s just one public practice this year.

The Eagles say training camp will officially begin on Tuesday, July 26, when players begin to report. The first practice of the summer will likely be a couple days after that.

As a reminder, here’s a look at the Eagles’ home games in 2022:

Aug. 12 (preseason): vs. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: vs. Vikings, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16: vs. Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

Oct. 30: vs. Steelers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 14: vs. Commanders, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 27, vs. Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 4: vs. Titans, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1: vs. Saints, 1 p.m.

Jan. 7/8: vs. Giants, TBD

