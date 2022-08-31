Eagles signing WR Deon Cain to the practice squad
Deon Cain is back with the #Eagles#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qBiK2wLvFb
— JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) August 31, 2022
According to Jordan Schultz, Deon Cain is returning to the Eagles, as the team is signing him to the 16-man practice squad.
Cain had eight catches on 18 targets with 106 receiving yards during three preseason performances and looked like an under-the-radar candidate for the roster.
He’ll now join the Philadelphia practice squad with the opportunity for a roster elevation.
