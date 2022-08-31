Eagles signing WR Deon Cain to the practice squad

According to Jordan Schultz, Deon Cain is returning to the Eagles, as the team is signing him to the 16-man practice squad.

Cain had eight catches on 18 targets with 106 receiving yards during three preseason performances and looked like an under-the-radar candidate for the roster.

He’ll now join the Philadelphia practice squad with the opportunity for a roster elevation.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire