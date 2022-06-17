Jaquiski Tartt, former 49ers safety, joins Eagles on one-year contract

Former 49ers safety Tartt finds new home with Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jaquiski Tartt has a new home.

The Eagles announced Friday that they agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the former 49ers safety.

Tartt, 30, has played his entire seven-year NFL career with the 49ers. In those seven years, Tartt has played in 80 games with 64 starts.

Tartt played and started 14 games for the Niners last season.

Tartt was the player who dropped what would have been a crucial interception in the fourth quarter against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game in January. The Rams won 20-17 and went on to win the Super Bowl a couple weeks later.

“I deserve all the criticism my way!” Tartt tweeted the night of the loss.

With the Eagles, Tartt will help bolster what was the weakest position group on the team. The presumed starters were Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps. Tartt should be able to push one of them.

The 49ers will plan to go into the 2022 season in an open competition for Tartt's previous spot opposite Jimmie Ward. Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore, and George Odom are among those competing for the starting job.

The 49ers drafted Tartt in the second round out of Samford in 2015. Tartt has four career interceptions and 18 pass breakups. Tartt was ranked as the 72nd-best safety in the NFL last season by ProFootballFocus.

