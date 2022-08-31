Eagles signing RB La’Mical Perine to the practice squad
RB La'Mical Perine is signing with the Eagles practice squad. I figured he'd get scooped up by someone.
The Eagles are adding a veteran running back to the practice squad, signing former Jets rusher La’Mical Perine.
Perine, 24, was selected by the New York Jets with pick No. 120 overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida.
Last season Perine appeared in four games with the Jets, logging eight carries for 31-yards.
