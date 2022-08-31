Eagles signing QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad

QBs returning to their prior teams on practice squads include, per sources: Chris Streveler (#Jets), Reid Sinnett (#Eagles), Jake Browning (#Bengals), E.J. Perry (#Jaguars) and Logan Woodside (#Titans). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2022

After adding Ian Book to the roster, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to the 16-man practice squad.

The Eagles waived Sinnett on Tuesday after giving the quarterback a chance to claim the third quarterback spot and possibly stake claim to the backup job if Gardner Minshew moves on in 2023.

Even with an increase in in-game action, Sinnett completed 25 of 48 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns with one interception while averaging 5.29 yards per attempt and was sacked six times.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire