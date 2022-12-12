Eagles signing Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs

Eagles find a three-time Pro Bowl punter to replace Arryn Siposs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Siposs, in his second year with the Eagles, got hurt late in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 48-21 win over the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked.

Nick Sirianni said Monday afternoon Siposs would be out “a little longer than we expected,” which indicates a stay on Injured Reserve.

Kern, 36, began his career in 2008 with the Broncos but was released in October of 2009 and claimed by the Titans to replace former Eagle Reggie Hodges.

He remained with Tennessee through last year, made Pro Bowls after the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons and was a 1st-team all-pro in 2019. He led the NFL with a 49.7 gross average in 2017.

In 219 games, Kern has averaged 45.9 yards per punt, 17th-highest in NFL history. With four more punts, he’ll become the 26th punter in NFL history with 1,000 career attempts.

He averaged 44.8 yards per punt last year, 23rd-best in the league, and was released in August after rookie Ryan Stonehouse beat him out in training camp. He hasn’t been on a roster since.

Siposs averaged 43.9 yards per punt as a rookie and was up to 45.6 when he got hurt - 7th-highest in Eagles history - with a 39.5 net average.

His 44.7 career average is 4th-highest in Eagles history, behind Cam Johnston (47.0), Mat McBriar (46.5) and Donnie Jones (45.4).

Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott replaced Siposs on Sunday but only punted once for 35 yards.

Kern has kicked in seven postseason games, averaging 46.2 yards on 34 kicks.

