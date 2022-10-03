Eagles signing OL Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad

#Eagles are signing OL Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad, according to a league source. Robinson, 23, went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 324-pound lineman started 38 games at guard and tackle. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 3, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding another offensive lineman to the practice squad, signing Tyrese Robinson ahead of Week five.

Robinson was a three-year starter for the Oklahoma Sooners playing guard before moving to right tackle in 2021.

Signed by the Commanders as an undrafted free agent, Robinson gives Philadelphia insurance with Andre Dillard on injured reserve, and Jordan Mailata set for a Monday morning MRI.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire