Eagles’ signing offensive lineman Jack Anderson to 53-man roster

Eagles poach offensive lineman off Bills’ practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are signing offensive lineman Jack Anderson off the Bills’ practice squad.

Anderson, 23, was a seventh-round pick out of Texas Tech this spring. He was waived at final cuts on Aug. 31 but was signed to the Bills’ practice squad the next day.

The Eagles also put Brandon Brooks (pec strain) and Brandon Graham (Achilles tear) on IR. And Zach Ertz is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. So the Eagles will have two roster spots open.

Anderson (6-4, 314) was a highly-touted prospect coming out of college and ended up starting 38 games over four seasons with the Red Raiders. After a shoulder injury ended his 2019 season after just three games, Anderson returned in 2020 to start 10 games and earning a first team All-Big 12 nod.

All of his 38 starts in college came at the right guard position, which is noteworthy because the Eagles usually prefer their backup offensive linemen to offer more position versatility.

Assuming Landon Dickerson starts at right guard in place of Brooks, the Eagles have four backup linemen on their 53-man roster: Anderson, Nate Herbig, Andre Dillard, Brett Toth. (Jack Driscoll is on IR). They also have two linemen on their 17-man practice squad: Suavities Opeta and Kayode Awosika.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube