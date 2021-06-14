Eagles signing Nick Mullens as 3rd-string quarterback

Eagles agree to terms with veteran 3rd-string QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have found their third-string quarterback, agreeing to terms with veteran Nick Mullens on Monday morning.

Mullens, 26, has played in 19 games with 16 starts for the 49ers over the last three NFL seasons. In his career, Mullens has a 5-11 record, 64.5% of his passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Last season, Mullens started eight games for the 49ers and had a 2-6 record. He completed 64.7% of his passes and threw for 2,437 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Mullens started against the Eagles in Week 4 last year in a game the Eagles won 25-20. In that game Mullens completed just under 70% of his passes for 200 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Alex Singleton had a 30-yard pick-6 against Mullens in that game.

Mullens went undrafted out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was teammates there with Eagles receiver Quez Watkins.

With the Eagles, Mullens will be the third-string quarterback behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Joe Flacco.

The Eagles had undrafted rookie Jamie Newman with them this spring as their third-string quarterback but waived him last week, along with Trevon Grimes and Khalil Tate. The Eagles signed tight end Richard Rodgers and receiver Michael Walker. With the addition of Mullens, the Eagles roster is once again full at 90 players.

There's no guarantee Mullens makes the Eagles' 53-man roster but he could be either on the roster or on the practice squad as their third-stringer.

