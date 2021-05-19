Eagles signing Le'Raven Clark to 1-year deal, source says

Eagles signing veteran OT with ties to coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have signed veteran offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark to a one-year deal.

This is a move to give the Eagles more depth and options on their O-line, while also bringing in a player who has played under new head coach Nick Sirianni before.

Clark, 28, was a third-round pick out of Texas Tech back in 2016. In the last five years with the Colts, he has played in 47 games with 15 starts. Sirianni was with the Colts from 2018-2020.

While he’ll eventually give the Eagles some depth, Clark is coming off a torn Achilles he suffered in December. That’s probably why he was still available in mid-May.

Clark (6-5, 311) will give the Eagles a swing tackle option and it might also leave open the possibility of a trade. Right now, it’s likely that either Jordan Mailata or Andre Dillard will win that left tackle job. While Mailata has shown the ability to play either tackle spot, Dillard has not. So perhaps the Eagles would be willing to trade Dillard, their 2019 first-round pick, at a certain point if the price is right.

If not, Clark simply gives the Eagles more versatile depth on the offensive line a year after that position group was ravaged by injury. Clark will likely be a tackle but he has played guard in the NFL before too.

Once Clark and veteran defensive end Ryan Kerrigan officially sign, the Eagles roster will be full at 90.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube