Eagles signing Le'Raven Clark to 1-year deal, source says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Zangaro
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eagles signing veteran OT with ties to coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have signed veteran offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark to a one-year deal.

This is a move to give the Eagles more depth and options on their O-line, while also bringing in a player who has played under new head coach Nick Sirianni before.

Clark, 28, was a third-round pick out of Texas Tech back in 2016. In the last five years with the Colts, he has played in 47 games with 15 starts. Sirianni was with the Colts from 2018-2020.

While he’ll eventually give the Eagles some depth, Clark is coming off a torn Achilles he suffered in December. That’s probably why he was still available in mid-May.

Clark (6-5, 311) will give the Eagles a swing tackle option and it might also leave open the possibility of a trade. Right now, it’s likely that either Jordan Mailata or Andre Dillard will win that left tackle job. While Mailata has shown the ability to play either tackle spot, Dillard has not. So perhaps the Eagles would be willing to trade Dillard, their 2019 first-round pick, at a certain point if the price is right.

If not, Clark simply gives the Eagles more versatile depth on the offensive line a year after that position group was ravaged by injury. Clark will likely be a tackle but he has played guard in the NFL before too.

Once Clark and veteran defensive end Ryan Kerrigan officially sign, the Eagles roster will be full at 90.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles sign Casey Tucker

    The Eagles added a familiar face to the roster on Tuesday. Tackle Casey Tucker has signed with the team. Tucker tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp. It was his first exposure to the current coaching staff, but Tucker was already known by anyone who was around in 2019 and 2020. He signed [more]

  • Eagles sign Le’Raven Clark

    The Eagles have added offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark, the team announced on Wednesday. Clark has ties to new head coach Nick Sirianni, as Clark spent his first five seasons with the Colts. He was a third-round pick for the club in 2016 and appeared in 47 games with 15 starts over the last five years [more]

  • Matthew Stafford: I’m very excited about playing for the Rams

    Matthew Stafford is engaged in his first offseason program on a new team for the first time he was a rookie. Pictures and videos released from the Rams on social media have shown Stafford dropping back and throwing passes to his new teammates from the team’s facility in Southern California. And while Stafford has experienced [more]

  • Bowler fills ball with father’s ashes

    John Hinkle scored his first perfect game after bowling with a ball that had his late-father's ashes sealed inside.

  • Eagles' Jason Kelce describes what makes Jalen Hurts special

    "All the intangibles, this kid has them in spades," Jason Kelce said about Jalen Hurts. By Reuben Frank

  • Jason Kelce: Eagles can be in transition period and contend

    The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson after ending a three-year run of playoff appearances by going 4-11-1 in 2021 and team owner Jeffrey Lurie said the team was in a “real transition period” away from the team that won Super Bowl LII. Being in a transition period is rarely considered to be a good [more]

  • Eagles coach Nick Sirianni records the first big win of his coaching career

    Sirianni is wise to communicate with Eagles veterans. By: Reuben Frank

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Tyson Fury endorses Nick Diaz UFC comeback after training session: ‘Make the fight, Dana’

    Watch Nick Diaz give Tyson Fury some MMA pointers during a closed-door training session in Hollywood, Fla.

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • Federer calls for end to Tokyo Games uncertainty

    The Olympics are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being postponed in March last year over the coronavirus pandemic. But Japan, battling a surge of infections, has extended until the end of May a state of emergency in its capital, Tokyo, and three areas.

  • Hawks to face Knicks in NBA Playoffs

    Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?

  • Bellator welcomes fans back for Bellator 260 and Bellator 261 events

    Bellator is set to welcome fans back with limited tickets for Bellator 260 and Bellator 261 going on sale Friday.

  • LeVert to miss Pacers' play-in game against Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The short-handed Indiana Pacers will be down at least one more player for Tuesday night's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets after forward Caris LeVert entered the league's health and safety protocol. Team officials made the announcement about five hours before tipoff and a day after coach Nate Bjorkgren said LeVert was feeling better and was expected to play after missing the second half of Sunday's victory over Toronto with a migraine headache. LeVert had surgery earlier this year to remove a cancerous growth in his kidney after being acquired in a January trade with Brooklyn and Bjorkgren said he could not confirm whether LeVert would be required to miss 10 to 14 days.

  • ThorSport brings Paul Menard back to NASCAR competition with fifth COTA entry

    ThorSport Racing announced Monday that Paul Menard would return to NASCAR national-series competition in this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Menard is scheduled to drive a fifth ThorSport entry, the No. 66 Toyota, in Saturday’s Toyota Tundra 225 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). Mattei will provide sponsorship and […]

  • Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Blazers beat the Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers wound up with the sixth seed, which means they'll face the Nuggets in the opening round.

  • Jeremy Lin posts farewell message to NBA after not getting call up

    "For reasons I’ll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player."

  • Aaron Rodgers will make a media appearance — and it’s going to send a message regardless of what he says

    What Rodgers says and doesn't say during a guest appearance on Kenny Mayne's final ESPN show will be the latest chapter in the drama between the QB and the Packers.

  • Minnesota Twins pitcher ejected for throwing behind Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes

    Rookie Yermin Mercedes remains the focus of attention after his controversial home run heightened tensions between the White Sox and Twins.