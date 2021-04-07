Eagles signing Eric Wilson

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Eagles are adding a linebacker.

Philadelphia is signing Eric Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Wilson entered the league as an undrafted free agent and spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings. He was elevated to a full-time starter in 2020, playing 96 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps. Wilson finished the year with 122 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions, eight passes defensed, and 3.0 sacks.

Wilson has appeared in all 64 games for which he’s been eligible since 2017. He played the majority of special teams snaps from 2017-2019 with Minnesota, also serving as a spot starter on defense. In all, Wilson has 8.0 career sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits.

He was No. 89 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

Eagles signing Eric Wilson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Darren Till blasts ‘utter moron’ Marvin Vettori after claims of ‘suspicious’ fight withdrawal

    Darren Till is not happy with Marvin Vettori questioning the legitimacy of his UFC on ABC 2 main event withdrawal.

  • Megan Rapinoe blasts Draymond Green for women's sports takes: 'you showed your whole ass'

    Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday gave a detailed response to Draymond Green's comments on equal pay in sports.

  • Jorge Masvidal wants trilogy after he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

    In an exclusive Q&A available to ESPN+ subscribers, no. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal answered questions from fans ahead of his welterweight championship rematch against Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. When asked what Masvidal will do differently ahead of his rematch with Masvidal, “Gamebred” was candid in his answer. “I’m not gonna cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly in water in six days,” Masvidal said. “It’s a different weight cut altogether and that’s gonna be the main determining factor I think.” In Masvidal’s first fight with Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 251, he filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Gilbert Burns on just six days notice. As a result, Masvidal had to cut weight rapidly in order to make the 170-pound limit along with having to adjust his sleep schedule to Abu Dhabi time. Usman won their first match-up via a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46. Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island Masvidal was also asked what it would mean for him to win the welterweight title at UFC 261. “Everything. I’ve put everything that I have into this sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m gonna be able to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt.” Another fan asked Masvidal if he would be willing to take a trilogy bout with the reigning welterweight champion assuming that Gamebred would be victorious in the rematch against “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 261. “When I win this rematch we will definitely go for a trilogy,” Masvidal said. I will not go down in history as one and one with this individual. It’s not gonna happen.” UFC 261 on April 24 not only features the welterweight championship rematch, it also marks the first time in the U.S. that the UFC will be able to welcome fans back to a sold-out venue of 15,000-plus without social distancing limitations. Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 UFC 251 highlights & recap from Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in their first match-up (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Why Jamel Herring is prioritizing Oscar Valdez bout over his hard-earned WBO title

    He doesn’t want to give up his belt, but Herring feels the fight with Valdez is significant enough that it’s worth it if that’s what it comes down to.

  • Holly Holm down to rematch returning Miesha Tate: ‘I always like to avenge losses’

    Holly Holm hopes she gets the chance to cross paths with Miesha Tate again now that her former foe is back to active competition.

  • Demetrious Johnson taking Adriano Moraes seriously, laughs off proving anything to Dana White

    Former UFC flyweight champion and winner of the ONE Championship flyweight grand prix, Demetrious ”Mighty Mouse” Johnson, spoke at virtual media day for ONE on TNT ahead of challenging Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight championship. Despite holding the flyweight belt for over six years over the course of two title reigns in the promotion along with a five-inch height advantage, Moraes is an underdog against Mighty Mouse. While Johnson will not underestimate Moraes in any capacity, he is particularly complimentary of Moraes’ ability in the grappling department. “I think his greatest strength is his grappling. I think he’s very long for the division, very tall and he has those long legs,” said Johnson. “Phenomenal grappler. He likes to get on people’s backs, lock up the body triangle.” Johnson referenced his fight against Tatsumitsu Wada in August 2019. Wada got Johnson’s back and maintained control in that position for roughly three minutes. Mighty Mouse is cognizant of the fact that he must avoid similar circumstances with Moraes, a BJJ black belt. “I didn’t really take any damage from Tatsumitsu Wada being on my back, but that’s three minutes of me that I could’ve been working trying to finish a fight,” Johnson said. “Passing guard. Throwing elbows. Anything. So that’s the biggest strength that I believe Adriano has.” Johnson also spoke of Moraes’ approach to talk trash ahead of the fight. Mighty Mouse is frequently recognized by many as one of if not the greatest MMA fighter of all-time. Some fighters, like John Dodson, took a similar route ahead of their fight, yet a significant amount of Johnson’s opponents were solely focused on how to beat him let alone attempt to get in his head. “I haven’t really followed his career, so I don’t know how he approaches his fights. So this is I guess new to me,” Johnson said. “But I’ve had trash talk before in my fights, fighting John Dodson. I think John Dodson is the only one who really talked crap. But yeah, it’s just the way [Moraes] likes to take it if he wants it.” Despite Moraes’ trash talk, Johnson holds Moraes in high regard when it comes to his talent compared to past opponents. Demetrious Johnson notches the submission victory What does Demetrious Johnson have to prove to Dana White? “He’s up there. He’s my next biggest fight, he’s my next challenge,” Johnson said. Johnson also provided reasoning for why Moraes might not necessarily be a household name in MMA. “He hasn’t done any work on the U.S. soil, right? I believe the only reason my name is big on the U.S. soil and in Asia as well is for what I’ve done on American soil and how I've gone about my career,” Johnson said. “I think that’s what kind of elevated my name, essentially.” Perhaps Johnson’s most notable response during media day was when a journalist asked what it would mean to his legacy to show UFC president Dana White that he was still at the top of the heap with a victory over Moraes. Mighty Mouse burst out laughing. “It’s not important at all. I think the world knows where my skill set is,” Johnson said in between laughter. “I’m not worried about showing anything to Dana White.” Regardless, Johnson will show the world what he has in store for Adriano Moraes at “ONE on TNT I” on Wednesday, April 7. Bellator 255 Highlights: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez! Check out highlights from Demetrious Johnson winning the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Colby Covington responds to Kamaru Usman’s inactivity dig: ‘Spoken like a true coward’

    Kamaru Usman says Colby Covington needs to "show me some activity" if he wants another title shot.

  • A fired-up Marvin Vettori plans to smash Kevin Holland, call out Israel Adesanya

    Vettori appreciates Holland taking the fight, but he’s hardly impressed with the attributes the 10th-ranked Holland brings to the table.

  • Arizona fires head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons

    Sean Miller coached the Wildcats to seven NCAA tournaments, including three trips to the Elite Eight, but Arizona was recently hit with multiple NCAA violations.

  • Report: Davion Mitchell declaring for NBA draft after leading Baylor to championship

    After an excellent performance against Gonzaga in the national title game, Davion Mitchell is headed to the NBA.

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

  • Masters 2021: World's best braced for Augusta test as weather threatens to influence matters

    The green jackets have Augusta National “right where we want it” and for the first time in almost a decade, the course should have the big-hitters where it wants them — namely fretting about the bounces, the roll and, most of all, the greens. Five months on from Dustin Johnson's record-breaking soft-shoe shuffle into the Butler Cabin, the Masters should return to a test that will be unrecognisable to that most recent incarnation, but so reminiscent of the challenge of championships past that established this major as the ultimate risk-and-reward thriller. As the governing bodies prepare to rein in the boom squad — the likes of Bryson DeChambeau who, with their 350-yard plus carries, are threatening to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys” — Mother Nature has stepped up to the plate to ensure it will rather more intriguing than the drive, wedge and putt that typified Johnson’s glory in November. No disrespect to the world No 1 — and it is eminently possible that he becomes just the fourth in history after Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Sir Nick Faldo to defend their Masters title successfully — but whoever prevails on Sunday will have conquered the genuine Augusta. Masters 2021 predictions: from Green Jacket winner to Brits who will shine "The fact that Dustin was 20-under was a combination of his extraordinary play and that at the same time, admittedly, the golf course was soft,” Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman said. “But that really had nothing to do with the way the course is playing right now. We have had ideal weather and this is the first year probably going back to 2013, when we actually came into the week with the course playing firm and fast, as it is right now. We have it right where we want it." Phil Mickelson concurs and the greenside magician is delighted. “I would say for the last decade, the greens here are in the top 25 percent of softest we play on Tour, and the golf course's only defence is the greens, right?” the three-time champion said. “When the greens are firm, the precision, the course management, the angles, where you leave the ball… all of this stuff becomes incredibly important. “When the greens are soft, it's irrelevant because you can fly the ball over all the trouble. Angles don't matter. I plugged a five-iron last year or last November into the second green. It actually plugged! The guys are so precise in their ability to fly the ball the correct yardage with every club that if you have soft receptive greens, it's like having a military and then not giving them any weapons. It's defenceless. “However, when the greens are firm, those small sections are very hard to hit and you've got to really strategise. With firm greens, this course needs to be respected — and I think it's been a long time since it's had to be respected.” Comment: Bryson DeChambeau's party tricks at Augusta may not be pretty - but they will be novel Of course, the big boys will have a huge advantage with shorter irons in from the fairway. But keeping it out in the open could be difficult with the creeks, azalea, dogwood, pine needles and the pines, themselves, all being brought to the fore of the equation. “It's firm and fast not only on the greens but the fairways,” Ridley said. “The ball really is rolling. You know, Bobby Jones said often he wanted to create an inland links course when building the National… and we can have the characteristics of a links by having the ground play a big part in how the course is played. That’s what we are trying to do." The winning score should be somewhere around eight-under, providing the forecasted storms do not cause saturated havoc. Augusta has a sub-air underground system that sucks out the moisture and can counter a few downpours. So all good — as they say over here — for 2021 but the concern still mounts for the future. “We hope there will not come a day when the Masters or any golf championship will have to be played at 8,000 yards,” Ridley said. “This is an important crossroads; so we will continue to urge the governing bodies and all interested parties to put forward thoughtful solutions as soon as possible.” Masters 2021: Tee times for first round, how to watch and latest odds Only 525 yards left to go. The message is simple. Augusta expects the R&A and US Golf Association to act on its distance report and introduce equipment restrictions to put a brake on the ball. When Ridley talks about this emotive issue, it as if he is speaking for the soul of Augusta National and, without meaning to be po-faced, in many ways he is. The shock and awe of watching DeChambeau take on the trees on the right of the 445-yard first — and run it up within flick-on distance — is all very well, but the defining dimensions of this unique examination will be reduced in the process. Never is this more apparent than on the 13th, the celebrated par-five that over the years has come to represent the game’s struggle with technology. In 2014, Bubba Watson hit the 510-yarder with a drive and a sand-wedge. So the club bought land behind the tee and were ready to extend. But then came the realisation that they would be changing the identity of one of the most revered holes in golf. Ridley has remained resolute. They will not lengthen, they will not add trees or lower the tee box, or turn it into a par four. Augusta will wait for the rules to be changed. “The danger of radically altering 13 is that you would take away the eagle three and double-bogey seven and bring in a lot more fours, fives and sixes,” Justin Rose said. "And that what makes the holes great and, generally what makes Augusta great.”

  • Gragson plans to have conversation with Hemric before Martinsville race

    Nearly two weeks after their post-race fisticuffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson would still like to discuss the incident with Daniel Hemric. To refresh your memory, the two drivers tangled during a late-race pit stop in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.54-mile Georgia track. Hemric overshot his pit stall, which slowed up […]

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson's Travis Etienne will add explosiveness to a backfield

    We continue on with our top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 34 overall — a home-run hitter with massive production the past four years.

  • NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Four-man race at the top with no true consensus No. 1 pick

    It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

  • Norman Powell with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 04/06/2021

  • Masters 2021: Tiger Woods ribs Dustin Johnson from afar

    Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Video: Does Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou or UFC need superfight the most?

    Everyone wants to see Francis Ngannou make his first UFC heavyweight title defense against Jon Jones, but it's not looking good.

  • MLB betting: A .219 hitter's 9th-inning home run won a 10-team parlay worth $72K

    It took multiple extra inning games and two ninth-inning home runs to complete a miraculous 10-team parlay.