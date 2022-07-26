Eagles signing defensive tackle Kobe Smith as training camp starts

Eagles signing another defensive lineman for start of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles report for training camp on Tuesday, they are filling out their roster, signing another defensive lineman.

The Eagles are signing defensive tackle Kobe Smith, his agent Christina Phillips of International Sports Agency confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network first reported the news.

With this move, the Eagles 90-man roster is full ahead of the first training camp practice of the summer on Wednesday. The Eagles technically have 91 players but defensive end Matt Leo still has an international roster exemption.

Smith, 24, went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2020 and has spent time with the Titans and the Buccaneers. Smith signed with the Titans after going undrafted and spent his first training camp in Tennessee. He joined the Bucs in October of 2020 and has spent time on their practice squad since.

During his time at South Carolina, Smith had 84 tackles, 2 sacks and 7 tackles for loss in 35 games.

After this signing, the Eagles will have nine defensive tackles on their roster. In addition to Smith, they have Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Marvin Wilson, Renell Wren and Noah Elliss.

The Eagles have their first practice of training camp at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

