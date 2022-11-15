Eagles signing DB Marquise Blair to the practice squad

Philadelphia #Eagles signing former Seahawks and Panthers safety Marquise Blair to their practice squad, per a league source. Blair (6-1, 195) is a former Utah standout who has 50 career tackles and three forced fumbles in 25 career games and three starts — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 15, 2022

The Eagles are all about adding talent to the roster, and with Avonte Maddox on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson is reporting that Marquise Blair will sign to the 16-man practice squad.

Blair is signing after a Monday afternoon visit to the NovaCare Complex.

