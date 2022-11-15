Eagles signing DB Marquise Blair to the practice squad

Breaking News:

Glenn Erby

The Eagles are all about adding talent to the roster, and with Avonte Maddox on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson is reporting that Marquise Blair will sign to the 16-man practice squad.

Blair is signing after a Monday afternoon visit to the NovaCare Complex.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

