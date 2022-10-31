Eagles signing CB Javelin Guidry to the practice squad
The #Eagles are signing CB Javelin Guidry to the practice squad, per agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter. Former undrafted free agent for the #Jets.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 31, 2022
According to Mike Garafalo, the Eagles are adding to the secondary, signing cornerback Javelin Guidry to the 16-man practice squad.
Guidry recorded 48 tackles in 2021, with three passes defended with 13 starts. He totaled 70 tackles in 28 games over two seasons with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020.
Scott was carted off from Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh with an ankle injury, and he’ll likely miss time.
