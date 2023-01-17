Eagles sign WR Tyrie Cleveland to the practice squad

Eagles have signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/xoYXlyFQWL — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 17, 2023

The Eagles are always looking to add talent to the roster and on Tuesday, the team signed wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland to the 16-man practice squad.

A 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Cleveland played in 23 career games for the Broncos, amassing 91 yards on nine receptions.

Cleveland made six appearances this season, mainly on special teams.

His most recent game action came in Week 10 for the Broncos, when he saw three targets in a loss to the Titans, as Denver was without starting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) who were sidelined by injury.

