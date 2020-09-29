Eagles sign WR/TE Hakeem Butler off Panthers practice squad

With tight end Dallas Goedert going down on Sunday with a small ankle fracture, the Philadelphia Eagles were in need of another red zone weapon.

Today, the team filled that need by signing Hakeem Butler off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. Philadelphia is listing the 6-foot-5, 227 pound Butler as a tight end instead of a wide receiver.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have agreed to sign TE Hakeem Butler to the active roster from Carolina’s practice squad.#Eagles have placed TE Dallas Goedert on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/F1T8NNTyoE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 29, 2020





Carolina could still use one of those weapons of their own.

They never really tried to replace Greg Olsen after they released him and their most promising candidate, 6-foot-2 rookie wide receiver Omar Bayless is on injured reserve for the year. After three games, they rank No. 30 in red zone touchdown efficiency.

In related news, the team has reactivated defensive back Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. He had previously been on the COVID-19/reserve list.

#Panthers have activated S Natrell Jamerson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list back to the practice squad. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) September 29, 2020





There’s still one open spot on the practice squad following the release of kicker Kai Forbath last week.

