Eagles sign WR John Hightower to a reserve/future contract
Roster Move: Eagles have signed WR John Hightower to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/heE1Uo3zfM
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 3, 2022
John Hightower is back, as the former Boise State wide receiver inked a reserves/futures deal with the Eagles on Thursday.
Hightower was a 2020 sixth-round pick and showed some early promise as a big-play weapon, logging nine catches for 166 yards in his first seven games, while being targeted, 24 times by then Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
Hightower played just two more games from Week 8 through Week 12 after Jalen Reagor and Alshon Jeffery returned from early-season injuries, and he finished the year inactive for three games.
Hightower ended the 2020 season with 10 catches for 167 yards (16.7 yards per catch) on 29 targets.
In 2021 Hightower regressed on the roster, logging zero regular-season catches.
