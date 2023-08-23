Eagles sign WR Freddie Swain ahead of preseason finale

The Eagles have added another wide receiver to the roster before the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Philadelphia had an open roster spot following the retirement of linebacker Myles Jack and signed Swain after a Tuesday afternoon workout.

Swain signed with Miami as a free agent in March but was waived with an injury designation on August 13.

A former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks out of Florida with ties to OC Brian Johnson, Swain has 42 career catches for 576 yards and six touchdowns in 37 games (10 starts).

