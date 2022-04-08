Eagles sign WR Devon Allen to a deal

The Eagles added some speed to the depth chart on Friday, signing wide receiver Devon Allen to a deal the team announced.

A 27-year-old former Oregon Ducks wide receiver who passed on the NFL to chase a track and field career, Allen is a three-time National Champion in the 110-meter hurdles and a two-time Olympian who recently worked out for the NFL scouts at Oregon’s Pro Day.

Allen hasn’t played football since 2016, and his best season came in 2014 when he caught 41 passes for 684 yards and 7 touchdowns before suffering a knee injury during the opening kickoff of the Rose Bowl.

