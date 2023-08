Eagles to sign WR Devon Allen to the practice squad

According to Mike Garafalo, the Eagles are bringing back Devon Allen on the 16-man practice squad.

The #Eagles are signing WR Devon Allen to the practice squad. Same with WR Britain Covey, as @JClarkNBCS tweeted. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2023

The Olympic hurdler and wide receiver had a 73-yard kickoff return in the preseason finale and could see time during the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire