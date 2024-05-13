Eagles sign WR Ainias Smith to his rookie deal

The Eagles signed three draft picks on Monday, including former Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith.

Philadelphia selected Smith with one of their three fifth-round picks (No. 152 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Smith is the only 2,000-yard receiver in SEC history to collect at least 250 yards on rush attempts, punt returns, and kickoff returns. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith caught 94.7 percent of the catchable targets in his direction last season, one of the highest marks in the class, and ranks in the 92nd percentile of all receivers drafted in the previous ten years.

Like Will Shipley, Smith will see snaps at multiple spots, including wide receiver, running back, and slot receiver.

