It's not exactly the news we were waiting for - the Johnathan Cyprien signing is still not official - but the Eagles did announce a move on Friday.

The Birds have signed tight end Alex Ellis and waived rookie linebacker Joey Alfieri to make room for him on the roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ellis, 26, has played in eight career games. He played in two games for Andy Reid's Chiefs last season and played six games (three starts) for the Jaguars in 2016. After going undrafted out of Tennessee in 2016, Ellis has also spent time with the Titans and Saints.

The 6-4, 245-pound tight end has just three catches for 11 yards in his NFL career and will join what is already a pretty crowded tight end room. The Eagles still have Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Josh Perkins and Will Tye. Ellis isn't known as a real pass-catching threat, so maybe he'll have a role in the offense more geared toward blocking.

Alfieri had been with the Eagles all spring and the beginning of the summer as an undrafted linebacker out of Stanford.

With these two moves, the Eagles keep their 90-man roster at capacity. When they do sign Cyprien, assuming he passes his physical, they will need to make another corresponding move.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Story continues

Eagles sign veteran TE Alex Ellis, waive LB Joey Alfieri originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia