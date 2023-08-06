Eagles to sign veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews

Glenn Erby
The Eagles are always looking for offensive line depth, and Brett Toth’s struggles could be an advantage for Josh Andrews.

According to agent Brett Tessler, Andrews is signing to the Eagles’ 90-man roster.

A ten-year veteran of the NFL, Andrews spent his first four seasons with the Eagles and faced his former team last year as a member of the Saints.

Andrews has also spent time with the Vikings, Colts, and Falcons.

