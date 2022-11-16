Eagles to sign veteran DT Linval Joseph

The #Eagles are signing veteran DT Linval Joseph, source says. Former #Giants second-round pick back in the NFC East. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 16, 2022

The Eagles are adding a space-eater to the roster, as Mike Garafalo is reporting that the team is signing veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

A former Giants second-round pick, Joseph started 12 games for the Chargers in 2021, and he should immediately bolster Philadelphia’s run defense.

The Eagles are currently allowing the second-highest rush EPA in the NFL. They have been gashed on the ground over the past two weeks, with Houston and Washington making it a point to focus on the interior of Philadelphia’s defense.

Joseph will add to size to the unit, with Jordan Davis out two more games because of an ankle injury.

