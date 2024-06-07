Eagles sign veteran DB with ties to Vic Fangio after minicamp tryout originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Friday signed veteran defensive back Parry Nickerson after a successful tryout during mandatory minicamp this week.

Nickerson, 29, was one of four tryout players with the team during minicamp and he got reps at outside cornerback and nickel cornerback over the three-day camp. Nickerson wore No. 38 during minicamp.

The other three tryout players this week were Griffin Hebert, Brandon Smith and BT Potter.

It’s worth noting that Nickerson played in five games for the Dolphins last season under Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was in Miami for just one year. Nickerson played just 84 defensive snaps last season and 45 came in the Eagles’ 31-17 win in Week 7.

Nickerson (5-10, 179) was a Jets’ sixth-round pick out of Tulane back in 2018. He has played games for the Jets, Jaguars, Packers and Vikings in his career. In his five years in the NFL, Nickerson has played in 30 games with 3 starts.

This is the second time this offseason that the Eagles have signed a defensive back after a successful tryout. They also signed cornerback Shon Stephens after a tryout during rookie camp in the spring.

With the addition of Nickerson, the Eagles have 20 defensive backs on their 90-man roster.

