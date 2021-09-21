Eagles sign tight end Richard Rodgers to practice squad

Eagles sign Richard Rodgers to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With Zach Ertz on the COVID-19 Reserve list, the Eagles brought veteran tight end Richard Rodgers back, adding him to the practice squad Tuesday.

Ertz’s availability for the Eagles’ game in Dallas Monday night is unknown. Because he’s vaccinated he can return to the team if he’s asymptomatic for 48 hours and tests negative on two PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart.

If Ertz is unavailable, that would leave the Eagles with only one experienced tight end on the 53-man roster, Dallas Goedert. Undrafted rookie Jack Stoll is also on the roster.

Getting Rodgers onto the practice squad allows him to practice this week in case the Eagles need him. They could either add him to the 53-man roster or make him a game-day practice squad elevation.

This is the fifth stint with the Eagles for Rodgers, who’s been on the active roster off and on since 2018.

Rodgers, 29, was with the Eagles in training camp this summer but was released as part of the final roster cutdown.

During a five-game stretch last year while Ertz was hurt, Rodgers caught 15 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He ranked fourth in receiving yards among all NFL tight ends during that five-game span, trailing only Travis Kelce, Evan Engram and T.J. Hockenson.

Rodgers has 145 career receptions for 1,518 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was originally a 3rd-round pick of the Packers in 2014 and in 2015 caught 58 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

To make room for Rodgers on the practice squad, the Eagles released center Harry Crider, who was with the Eagles in training camp, released on Aug. 23 and then re-signed to the practice squad last Tuesday.

The Eagles also announced that they have protected four practice squad players for the week: Cornerback Craig James, guard Sua Opeta, safety Elijah Riley and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson. Other teams are now unable to sign them until after the Eagles-Cowboys game.

The Eagles formally placed Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks on Injured Reserve. Graham is out for the year with a torn Achilles, and Brooks is out for at least three weeks with a pectoral strain. With Ertz on the COVID list and guard Jack Anderson now on the roster, the Eagles currently have two open spots on the 53-man roster.