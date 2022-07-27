Word earlier this month was that the Eagles would open camp by placing tight end Tyree Jackson and offensive lineman Brett Toth on the physically unable to perform list and they officially made those moves on Wednesday.

The Eagles announced that tight end Richard Rodgers will be joining his teammates on the PUP list. Jackson and Toth are recovering from torn ACLs and all three players can be activated at any point in camp.

The Eagles also announced three additions to the roster. Tight end Jaeden Graham, center Cameron Tom, and wide receiver Lance Lenoir have all signed with the NFC East team. Graham had 12 catches in 32 games for the Falcons in 2019 and 2020, Tom has appeared in games with the Saints and Dolphins, and Lenoir played eight games on special teams for the Cowboys in 2017 and 2018.

Offensive lineman Jarrid Williams was cut to round out the day’s moves.

Eagles sign three, put three on PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk