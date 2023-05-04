Eagles sign three 2023 NFL draft picks

The Eagles announced signing three 2023 NFL draft picks on Thursday, getting signatures from Jalen Carter, Tanner McKee, and Moro Ojomo.

The Eagles will hold their first rookie minicamp for 2023 NFL draft picks and selected undrafted free agents in the coming days, giving the organization an up-close look at Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Sydney Brown, Kelee Ringo, Tyler Steen, Tanner McKee, and Moro Ojomo.

Philadelphia hopes to have all seven players under contract before the start and will look to get four more players under contract in the next few hours.

Round 1, Pick 9: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

The No. 9 overall pick agreed to terms on Thursday, beating all first-round choices around the league to the punch.

Total Value: $21,806,014

Estimated Signing Bonus: $12,858,919

Estimated Salary Cap hit:$3,964,730

Round 6 • Pick 11 (188) • QB Tanner McKee

McKee started all 12 games in 2022, throwing for 2,947 yards (264-426-62%), 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and two rushing touchdowns.

He’ll battle Ian Book for the third quarterback job.

Total Value: $4,026,512

Estimated Signing Bonus: $4,026,512

Estimated Salary Cap: $796,628

Round 7 • Pick 32 (249) • DT Moro Ojomo

Ojomo only started five of the 12 games he played this season, but he’s an athletic marvel and a game-wrecker as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Ojomo generated a pressure rate of 17.2 percent and a pass rush win rate of 24.1 percent in 2022.

Total Value: $3,917,777

Estimated Signing Bonus: $77,777

Estimated Salary Cap: $769,444

