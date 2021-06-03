Eagles sign three draft picks

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Wide receiver Devonta Smith was not the only Eagles draft pick to sign with the team on Thursday.

The Eagles confirmed word of Smith’s signing in an announcement that included news of three other picks signing their rookie deals as well. Third-round defensive tackle Milton Williams, fourth-round cornerback Zech McPhearson, and fifth-round running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Williams’ selection touched off a frosty moment in the draft room between General Manager Howie Roseman and senior football advisor Tom Donahue, but he’ll now try to make his mark for other reasons. He had 108 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries during his time at Louisiana Tech.

McPhearson had four interceptions and two touchdowns at Texas Tech last season while Gainwell’s 2,069 scrimmage yards at Memphis last year give the Eagles hope he’ll live up to his last name at the professional level.

Eagles sign three draft picks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

