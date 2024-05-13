Eagles sign three draft picks, including third-rounder Jalyx Hunt

The Eagles signed three of their 2024 draft picks on Monday.

Third-round linebacker Jalyx Hunt, fourth-round running back Will Shipley, and fifth-round wide receiver Ainais Smith have all signed four-year deals with the team. They previously signed fifth-round guard Trevor Keegan and have five unsigned selections.

Hunt transferred from Cornell to Houston Christian and had 6.5 sacks during his final college season. Shipley had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage while also serving as a kick returner for Clemson last year and Smith posted more than 2,400 receiving yards over his time at Texas A&M.

The Eagles also announced that they have signed undrafted rookie cornerback Shon Stephens after a tryout at their rookie minicamp. They released tight end Noah Togiai to round out the day's moves.