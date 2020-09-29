Eagles sign TE Jason Croom and CB Michael Jacquet to practice squad after injuries

Eagles sign CB and TE to practice squad after injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday morning announced that they have signed cornerback Michael Jacquet and tight end Jason Croom to their practice squad.

These signings come a day after Doug Pederson said the Eagles will be without Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert for “some time” with their respective ankle injuries.

The Eagles released TE Jordan Franks and RB Michael Warren from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Without Maddox, the Eagles have just four healthy cornerbacks on the active roster: Darius Slay, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Trevor Williams.

Without Goedert, the Eagles have just two healthy tight ends on the active roster: Zach Ertz and Richard Rodgers.

So there’s a decent chance either Jacquet or Croom — or possibly both — could be elevated for Sunday Night Football against the 49ers. NFL teams are allowed to elevate two players from the practice squad for the game day roster each week.

Here’s a little more about the newest Eagles practice squad members:

Jason Croom: Croom, 26, has some NFL experience already. An undrafted rookie back in 2017 out of Tennessee, Croom signed with the Bills and was there off and on as recently as earlier this month. He was just released from their practice squad last week.

Croom’s only NFL action came in 2018. That season, he played in 15 games and started three. He caught 22 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown that season. Aside from 2018, Croom (6-5, 246) has dealt with some injuries in his career. He missed all of last season on IR.

Michael Jacquet: An undrafted free agent from Louisiana-Lafayette, Jacquet (6-1, 203) made an impression on the Eagles’ coaching staff during training camp. It was surprising that he wasn’t a practice squad signing after final cuts.

He arrived at college as a receiver but spent his last two years at defensive back.

At least Jacquet, 23, will know the Eagles playbook, which might help immediately if he makes his NFL debut on Sunday.