Eagles sign TE Grant Calcaterra, LB Kyron Johnson to rookie deals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Grant Calcaterra
    American football player

With the Eagles’ 2022 rookie minicamp set to start on Friday morning, Philadelphia signed three of their five draft picks to contracts.

Jordan Davis (No. 13 overall), Kyron Johnson (No. 181 overall), and Grant Calcaterra (No. 198 overall) are all under contract for at least the next four years, with Davis the only player eligible for a fifth-year option.

Here are more details on the signings.

Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas Round 6, 181st overall pick

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Total Value: $3,869,927

Estimated Signing Bonus: $209,927

Estimated Salary Cap hit: $757,482

A four-year starter at Kansas, Johnson played at all three levels of the defense before settling in as an edge rusher during his final season.

In 2021 at the defensive end, Johnson led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles while earning Second-Team All Big-12 honors.

Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU Round 6, 198th overall pick

Total Value: $3,834,142

Estimated Signing Bonus: $174,142

Estimated Salary Cap hit: $748,535

A former teammate of Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, Calcaterra compiled 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

1

1

Recommended Stories