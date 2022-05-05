Eagles sign TE Grant Calcaterra, LB Kyron Johnson to rookie deals

Eagles have signed three members of the 2022 Draft Class as players report for this weekend's Rookie Camp.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2VUb1JtUcK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 5, 2022

With the Eagles’ 2022 rookie minicamp set to start on Friday morning, Philadelphia signed three of their five draft picks to contracts.

Jordan Davis (No. 13 overall), Kyron Johnson (No. 181 overall), and Grant Calcaterra (No. 198 overall) are all under contract for at least the next four years, with Davis the only player eligible for a fifth-year option.

Here are more details on the signings.

Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas Round 6, 181st overall pick

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Total Value: $3,869,927

Estimated Signing Bonus: $209,927

Estimated Salary Cap hit: $757,482

A four-year starter at Kansas, Johnson played at all three levels of the defense before settling in as an edge rusher during his final season.

In 2021 at the defensive end, Johnson led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles while earning Second-Team All Big-12 honors.

Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU Round 6, 198th overall pick

Total Value: $3,834,142

Estimated Signing Bonus: $174,142

Estimated Salary Cap hit: $748,535

A former teammate of Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, Calcaterra compiled 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

