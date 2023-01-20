Eagles sign TE Dalton Keene to a reserve/future contract

Eagles have elevated S Anthony Harris to the active roster for tomorrow's game, and signed TE Dalton Keene to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/26wR3pPSpl — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 20, 2023

The Eagles are adding another tight end to the organization for 2023, signing tight end Dalton Keene to a reserve/future contract.

A third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020, Keene saw action in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards during his rookie season but missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Keene spent time on the Eagles practice squad during the 2022 season.

