Eagles to sign TE C.J. Uzomah to a 1-year deal

FA TE CJ Uzomah, the former #Bengals and #Jets starter, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the #Eagles, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Uzomah, who flew to Philly today and passed his physical, should bolster their passing attack and give the offense an added weapon. pic.twitter.com/vgz3AVQzZm

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024