Eagles sign Sua Opeta to the practice squad
Eagles have signed G Sua Opeta to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Jh8klrX5QU
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 9, 2023
Sua Opeta is back at the NovaCare Complex, as the Philadelphia Eagles signed the versatile offensive guard to the practice squad ahead of the playoffs.
With the team needing to Eagles make roster moves on Friday, the Eagles waived the veteran offensive guard.
Signed by Philadelphia in 2019 as an undrafted free agent of FCS powerhouse Weber State University, Opeta has spent time on the practice squad and this season, made the 53-man roster.
Opeta has appeared in seven games this season for Philadelphia, logging 92 offensive snaps at guard, allowing three pressures, and a 38.1 grade from PFF.
List
Bills, 49ers, and Chiefs highlight the list of Eagles’ 2023 opponents
List
Final NFC East standings after Eagles win over Giants, Cowboys loss to Commanders
List
Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from Week 18
List
Georgia vs. TCU: Top NFL draft prospects to watch during National Championship game
Related
Jonathan Gannon could be a top candidate in Houston after Texans fire Lovie Smith
Eagles clinch No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 22-16 win over Giants in Week 18
DeVonta Smith breaks Eagles single-season record for catches by a wide receiver
A.J. Brown sets new Eagles single-season receiving yards record vs. Giants