Eagles sign Sua Opeta to the practice squad

Eagles have signed G Sua Opeta to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Jh8klrX5QU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 9, 2023

Sua Opeta is back at the NovaCare Complex, as the Philadelphia Eagles signed the versatile offensive guard to the practice squad ahead of the playoffs.

With the team needing to Eagles make roster moves on Friday, the Eagles waived the veteran offensive guard.

Signed by Philadelphia in 2019 as an undrafted free agent of FCS powerhouse Weber State University, Opeta has spent time on the practice squad and this season, made the 53-man roster.

Opeta has appeared in seven games this season for Philadelphia, logging 92 offensive snaps at guard, allowing three pressures, and a 38.1 grade from PFF.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire