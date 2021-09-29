Eagles sign Sua Opeta to 53-man roster

Dealing with several injuries along their offensive line, the Eagles have promoted a player from the practice squad.

Philadelphia announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Sua Opeta to the 53-man roster.

Opeta has been with the Eagles since signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of Weber Stet back in 2019. He’s bounced between the practice squad and the active roster, but appeared in eight games last season — including a pair of starts at left guard. He did not make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster this year but opted to remain in Philadelphia on the practice squad.

The club needed some help on the active roster because left guard Isaac Seumalo suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot during Monday’s loss to Dallas and is out for the year. Guard Brandon Brooks was placed on injured reserve earlier in September. Left tackle Jordan Mailata also missed the Week Three contest with a knee injury.

The Eagles have also signed offensive tackle Casey Tucker and defensive end Cameron Malveaux to their practice squad.

