Eagles sign Steven Nelson

Darius Slay got what he wanted.

The Eagles cornerback went on Twitter recently to pitch free agent Steven Nelson on joining him in the Philly secondary and the team announced Nelson’s signing on Sunday. It’s a one-year deal that Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports is worth $4 million.

Nelson was released by the Steelers in March after a brief attempt to trade him did not lead to a deal. He was set to make $8.25 million for Pittsburgh before being cut loose.

Nelson was a 2015 third-round pick of the Chiefs and spent four seasons in Kansas City before moving to the Steelers. He started all 31 games he played for the Steelers over the last two years and has 291 tackles, seven interceptions, four fumble recoveries and a forced fumble over the course of his career.

The Eagles released defensive tackle Willie Henry in a corresponding move.

